Fight against COVID-19: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson take part in charity match, raise USD 20 million

Golf greats Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, along with NFL quarterback legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, took part in a televised charity golf event on Sunday which helped raise $20 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.
"In the end, Woods and Manning reigned supreme on a wet afternoon in South Florida, building a lead in the best-ball portion of the competition and holding on in alternate shot for a 1-up victory. Of course, the real winner on the day—calling the cliché police—was charity, with The Match raising $20 million for COVID-19 relief," said a news report on Woods' official website, tigerwoods.com.
The 18-hole match was laced with on-course challenges for charitable funds.
"I take my hat off to Tom and Peyton," said Woods as quoted by BBC. "This is our arena, this is what we do for a living.
"I couldn't imagine going on the field and do what they do," he added.
All golf has been suspended since March 12 - first round of The Players' Championship - as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.
The PGA Tour plans to resume its season on June 11 amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 3.4 lakh lives across the globe.