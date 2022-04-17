IAF to organise 3rd edition of Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey tournament

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh

The Indian Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) is going to organise the 3rd Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey tournament from April 18-22, which will witness participation from 11 teams from across the country.

Besides, the Bangladesh Air Force hockey team will also be taking part in the tournament which will be played at Astro Turf Hockey ground, 3 Base Repair Depot (3BRD), Air Force Station, Chandigarh from April 18-22.

The tournament is organised every year in memory of the late Marshal.

Addressing a press conference at the Air Force Station on Sunday evening, Air Marshal K Anantharaman, Air Officer in-charge, Administration and President AFSCB, said as a mark of respect, tribute, and commemoration to the great soldier "we have been organising this tournament".

"It is a beautiful game which he had loved to his heart," he said.

AFSCB and the Services Sports Control Board have always tried to promote the sport in all spheres and in all tournaments, he said.

"In IAF, we have two important tournaments -- one is the Subroto Memorial - for our first air chief Subroto Mukherjee. And the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh memorial hockey tournament for our first Marshal," he added.

Replying to a question, Anantharaman said "We have been having talent scout hunting. I think we will be able to get the best players and we should be able to contribute to the national level."

"I am very confident that Indian hockey will be on top," he said. Arjan Singh died on September 16, 2017, at the age of 98. An icon of India's military history, he had successfully led the IAF during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

He had played a major role in transforming the IAF into the world's fourth-biggest air force. He was honoured with the rank of Marshal on Republic Day in 2002.