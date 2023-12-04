Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: India's complete schedule, pools, live streaming; all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hockey players.

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: The 13th edition of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup kick-off on December 5 as 16 teams will give it their all in the 12-day event. The tournament is being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Indian junior team is coming off a successful campaign at the Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023, where it won the title after defeating Pakistan in the final.

Uttam Singh, who was named the rising player of the tournament at the Senior Asia Cup 2022, will be the captain of the Indian U-21 team in the tournament. Mohith HS and Ranvijay Singh Yadav are named as the two goalkeepers for the Men in Blue. Araijeet Singh Hundal, who scored one of the two goals in India's win at the Junior Asia Cup hockey final, will lead the attacking department.

India's Pools and schedule

India have been drawn in Pool C of the tournament alongside Canada, South Korea and Spain. The Indian team will be led by Uttam Singh, who was the rising player of the tournament at the Senior Asia Cup 2022.

India ranked World No.3, will open their campaign against World No.11 South Korea on Tuesday, December 5. They will then take on the No.6 side Spain on Thursday. India's final Pool game will be against 14th-ranked Canada on Saturday, 9 December.

Tournament format

16 teams have been divided into four Pools of four teams each. All the teams will play against the teams from their own pool once. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals, while the rest eight teams will play in the Classification round.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to be held on December 12. The semifinals will take place on December 14. The Bronze medal match and the Gold medal game will be played on December 16.

Live streaming in India

Fans in India can catch the action live from the comfort of their homes. The live telecast of the tournament will be done on Sports 18 and the online streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.

India's schedule:

December 5, Tuesday: India vs Korea - 3:30 PM

December 7, Thursday: Spain vs India - 5:30 PM

December 9, Saturday: India vs Canada - 7:30 PM

India's squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Ranvijay Singh Yadav

Defenders: Sukhvinder, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, Amir Ali

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna CB, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh

Forwards: Uttam Singh (captain), Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal (vice-captain), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dham

