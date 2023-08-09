India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy Hockey live streaming: When and where to watch match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA/ TWITTER Indian men's hockey team in action during Asian Champions Trophy

The Harmanpreet Singh-led India will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan in what promises to be a high-voltage clash between two Asian giants on Wednesday, August 9 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The game holds different sets of significance for both Asian neighbours. While India who have already secured a semifinal berth would look to end the group stage on high, a young Pakistan brigade will play to qualify for the semis as they currently occupy the fourth position on the points table.

India have won three out of their four games that they have played thus far in the continental tournament with three wins and a draw and have accumulated a total of ten points to their credit. On the other hand, the Muhammad Umar Bhutta-led side is on the fourth position on the ladder as it has only won one game in the tournament thus far, has played out two draws and lost one fixture, with a total of five points.

Pakistan will be under the pump in the clash as they look desperate to grab a spot in the semis. A draw will do the job for Pakistan but if they go on to lose and Japan end up defeating the People's Republic of China earlier in the day (16:00 Indian Standard Time) then they will have to suffer an early exit.

For the hosts, it will be an opportunity to get their combination right before the all-important semifinal. They showed nerves of steel in their previous clash against the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and won a thrilling affair by a margin of 3-2 in the end.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of India vs Pakistan in India:

When is India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match?

India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Wednesday, August 9

At what time does India vs Pakistan match begin?

India vs Pakistan match will begin at 8:30 PM IST

Where is the India vs Pakistan match being played?

India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy India vs Pakistan match live broadcast on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan match online in India?

One can watch India vs Pakistan match online on the FanCode website and app

