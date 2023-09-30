Asian Games 2023: India hammer Pakistan 10-2 in men's hockey encounter with a record-breaking performance

Follow us on Image Source : AP Captain Harmanpreet Singh led from the front with four goals as India annihilated Pakistan 10-2 in Pool A match

The Indian men's hockey team just didn't let Pakistan come even close to them in the Pool A encounter on Saturday, September 30 as the goal-scoring annihilation reached 10 for Harmanpreet Singh-led side in their best-ever performance against the arch-rivals. India beat Pakistan 10-2 to record their fourth win in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou to all but seal their place in the semi-finals with one game to go in Pool A, against Bangladesh.

It all started with Abhishek's diving assist to Mandeep Singh in the 8th minute as India took an early 1-0 lead. Four minutes later, a penalty stroke was converted by skipper Harmanpreet Singh as India were 2-0 up in the first quarter. It seemed like someone had opened the tap as India added two more goals before the first half including a penalty corner which was converted by Harmanpreet himself.

Captain Harmanpreet mentioned that there are still areas to be improved upon but was happy with how the team came out as he admitted that they needed to be mentally strong as there is always pressure in an India-Pakistan game, whichever sport it is in. Harmanpreet mentioned that they know that they can't get complacent with the semi-final berth getting confirmed and will hope to start strong and finish stronger in their final Pool A match against Bangladesh.

