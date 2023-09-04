F1: Who are top 10 racers with most consecutive Formula 1 wins as Max Verstappen creates history?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Max Verstappen

F1: Two-time defending World Champion Max Verstappen added another feather to his illustrious cap as the Red Bull driver shattered the world record for most consecutive Formula 1 race wins. The Dutch driver took the chequered flag at the Italian GP on Sunday to win his 10th consecutive race in the sport, going past the former champion Vettel's tally of nine. Verstappen now leads a list of Legendary racers including Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen has looked invincible in 2023 and has won 12 of the 14 races this season. In a complete Red Bull domination, Verstappen's partner Sergio Perez won the remaining two races. The Dutchman's invincible streak began at the Miami GP on May 8 and now gets into the double digits on September 3. He has some of the Legends behind him now. Here's a list:

Driver Consecutive race wins Max Verstappen 10 wins (2023) Sebastian Vettel 9 wins (2013) Nico Rosberg 7 wins (2015, 2016) Michael Schumacher 7 wins (2004) Alberto Ascari 7 wins (1952, 1953) Michael Schumacher 6 wins (2000, 2001) Lewis Hamilton 5 wins (2014) Nigel Mansell 5 wins (1992) Jim Clark 5 wins (1965) Jack Brabham 5 wins (1960)

However, Verstappen's victory came from behind as he did not start on pole. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz led the field when the lights went out at Monza but was hounded by Verstappen. The Red Bull driver put the Ferrariman under pressure and made a move on lap 15. He then did not concede his lead and finished on top with ease. However, it was an action-packed fight for the remaining two podiums. Sainz, his partner Charles Leclerc and Perez fought hard but Perez took the second spot. The two Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc went wheel to wheel with each other before the former edged past the Monégasque to take the final podium.

Latest Sports News