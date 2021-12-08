UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry (in white) with Barcelona's Gerard Pique.

UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: When and Where to Watch Online, TV

Barcelona's first Champions League campaign without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades may come to an end in the group stage if they don't find a way to beat Bayern Munich on Wednesday. It would be the first time since the 2003-04 season that the Catalan club didn't play in the knockout stage of the competition.

Barcelona are second to Bayern in Group E, and two points ahead of third-place Benfica. But a draw or a loss in Germany would allow Benfica to advance with a home win against already-eliminated Dynamo Kyiv.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match kick-off?

The match between Bayern Munich vs Barcelona will be played on Thursday, December 8 (Wednesday night), at the Allianz Arena, in Munich. The game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.

What TV channel will show the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match?

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

How can I Live stream the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona fixture?

The fans can also catch the Live action of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona probable XI

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting XI Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Nianzou, Richards; Roca, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Musiala; Lewandowski

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Gonzalez, Busquets, De Jong; Dembele, Depay, Coutinho