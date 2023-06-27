SAFF Championship 2023: India's clean sheet ends as Sunil Chhetri's strike produces 1-1 stalemate vs Kuwait

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India vs Kuwait

SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri's 24th goal in 26 SAFF championships did not produce the ideal result for the Indian football team as the Blue Tigers were held after a late own goal in the Group A match against Kuwait. After pressing hard in the opening half of the third league game, India were finally awarded for effort when the Indian captain's kick got India 1-0 up at the stroke of halftime. But it was not to be the best outing as India conceded a goal for the first time after eight games.

India were attacking against a strong Kuwait defence on the right side. They got the opportunities but the goal eluded the Blue Tigers. But in the injury time of the first half, the hosts India found their first success with Anirudh Thapa's assistance. Thapa's low flag kick from the right side found Chhetri, who then netted the ball past the goalkeeper to send India 1-0.

The second half also witnessed a close contest and India were managing to keep the opponents at bay until a late own goal from India's Anwar Ali in injury time after 90 minutes.

With this 1-1 tie, India manage a second finish as Kuwait take the top spot due to a better goal-scoring rate. While, the goal difference remains the same - 6 each for both sides, Kuwait edge past India on Goals done as they have done 8 and India have done 7.

