FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi surpasses Gabriel Batistuta to become top scoring Argentine in World Cup

It was yet another night of a top football show from Argentina’s magical man Lionel Messi after he broke yet another record. The talisman was at his ‘A-Game’ again as he took his nation to yet another World Cup final with a day with destiny on Sunday (December 18) against the winner of France and Morocco. But on his way to the final, Messi has shattered yet another record that has seen him top an elite list of players.

Messi becomes Argentina’s all-time record goal scorer

It took only 34 minutes for the 25-year-old Messi to find the back of the net as he converted a penalty. With the penalty goal he wrote another page in his illustrious career as he became Argentina’s highest scorer in the World Cup, surpassing Gabriel Batistuta, who had scored 10 goals during his 12 World Cup appearances. The Paris Saint-Germain man had already surpassed Diego Maradona during the tournament for most goals and Tuesday evening proved the be the best of lot with another feather in the cap.

Most World Cup Goals for Argentina

Lionel Messi - 11 in 25 appearances

Gabriel Batistuta - 10 in 12 appearances

Guillermo Stabile - 8 in 4 appearances

Diego Maradona - 8 in 21 appearances

Mario Kempes - 6 in 18 appearances

Messi inspires Argentina win

Lionel Messi gave himself one last shot at World Cup glory as he and Julian Alvarez scored for Argentina in a 3-0 win over Croatia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium to reach the final. They will face either France or Morocco, who play in Wednesday's semi-final, on Sunday.

Messi fired into the top corner from the penalty spot (34) against the run of play to open the scoring after Man City striker Alvarez earned a debatable penalty following a collision with Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Croatia collapsed after the opener and conceded another five minutes later from an Argentina counter-attack after comical defending as Alvarez doubled their lead (39) having carried the ball from his own half.

Messi took matters into his own hands to ensure the game was out of reach, producing a moment of magic down the right to beat Josko Gvardiol before putting it on a plate for Alvarez to score Argentina's third.

Argentina last reached the World Cup final in 2014 in Brazil and were beaten by Germany, but have not lifted the trophy since Diego Maradona led his nation to victory in Mexico in 1986.

