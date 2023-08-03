Lionel Messi continues to shine for Inter Miami, scores in 3rd consecutive game

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lionel Messi is doing well for Inter Miami in his debut season

Argentina Football star Lionel Messi has continued to shine in the ongoing Leagues Cup scoring at least a goal in third consecutive game. He is featuring for Inter Miami after his latest signing and his recent blockbuster performance came against Orland City on Wednesday (August 2) night. The match was delayed by 95 minutes due to thunderstorms but that didn't stop Messi from putting up a brilliant show.

It didn't take long for the superstar player to strike scoring a goal seven minutes into the match only and then increased the lead for Inter Miami in the 72nd minute. This is his second consecutive multi-goal performance in three matches so far. Interestingly, Orlando had scored an equaliser in 11 minutes after Messi scored the first goal and when the latter scored his second goal of the day, he took Miami ahead by 3-1.

Messi showed his class while scoring both goals. In the first one, the man stopped a pass from Robert Taylor on his chest, dribbled a bit near the edge of the six-yard box before converting a shot towards the goalpost into a goal. His second goal came when he received a centering pass from Josef Martinez and his right-footed shot landed inside the left post to take his side ahead by 3-1.

Lionel Messi had also scored the match-winning goal against Cruz Azul and scored twice in the outing against Atlanta United. Inter Miami, with their latest win, have qualified for the Round of 16 in League Cup where they will face FC Dallas on August 6. FC Dallas came second in Group K in the league stage and defeated Mazatlan by 2-1 in Round of 32 match.

Latest Sports News