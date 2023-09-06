'Keep national interest in mind' - AIFF asks ISL clubs to release players selected for Asian Games 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India men's football team celebrating the SAFF Championship triumph on July 4, 2023

All India Football Federation (AIFF) requested Indian Super League (ISL) club players to release the players selected for the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday, September 6. The Indian football team is set to participate in the Asian Games starting on September 23 while the ISL 2023/24 season is scheduled to kick off on September 21.

The issue emerged when Indian men's team head coach Igor Stimac slammed ISL clubs for not letting the Asian Games-bound players for the preparatory camp. All ISL teams recently participated in the Durand Cup 2023 and have also kicked off pre-season preparations for the upcoming ISL season. Notably, ISL clubs are not bound by any regulations to release players for national duties unless it's a FIFA-bound tournament or match.

But to boost India's chances for the medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran reminded ISL clubs to keep the national interest in mind in his letter to 10 clubs. He also appealed to clubs to release players to demonstrate their collaboration in shaping the future of Indian football.

"We very much understand that this Asian Games is outside the FIFA window, and you are not obliged to release the players," Shaji Prabhakaran. "But we all have the responsibility towards the country to make India proud. As Indians we are obliged to make sacrifices for the country and, in this process, you have to take a decision by releasing the players considering the National interest in mind.

"We are hopeful that you will release these players in time for the full strength of team to be in Asian Games and stand with the country during the Asian Games. We sincerely hope that you will stand with the country and make available these players which would be hailed by all the citizens of India. Your decision will take our beautiful game to the next level. We look forward for your cooperation and support in taking Indian football forward and your one step to release the players to be part of Asian Games will once again demonstrate our collaboration in shaping the future of football in India."

