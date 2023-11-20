India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When and where to watch free on TV, online live streaming

Follow us on Image Source : AIFF Head coach Igor Stimac with Indian team in training ahead of Qatar clash

After a crucial victory against Kuwait in the opening match, the Indian men's football team will be facing their biggest test of the year 2023 with a home game against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Tuesday, November 21.

World Cup Qualifiers return to India as the Blue Tigers clash against the Asian champions at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium in the second match of the Round 2 Group A. Qatar, ranked 61 in the men's FIFA team standings, thrashed Afghanistan by 8-1 in their opening game and remain clear favourites against India.

Igor Stimac's team has enjoyed mixed results in 2023 and remains unbeaten at home. A goal from Mohun Bagan's forward Manvir Singh was enough to give India crucial three points against Kuwait and now home support will further boost India's morale ahead of the biggest game in the group. India famously held Qatar to a 0-0 draw during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2019 and will be hoping for points on Tuesday to strengthen their position in Group A.

India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming and Broadcast:

The Indian football team and Qatar will kick off the Group A fixtures in a high-intensity game at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. A game is scheduled to kick off at 7 PM IST on Tuesday, November 21 and fans can enjoy a live broadcast on TV channels Sports 18, Sports18 1 and Sports18 3. India's all FIFA World Cup qualifier games are available for online live streaming on the JioCinema application and website for free.

India Squad for World Cup Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh Naorem, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Apuia, Brandon Fernandes, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Udanta Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP.

