Igor Stimac receives two-match ban and fine, set to miss remainder SAFF Championship 2023

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Igor Stimac received a red card against Kuwait

Indian men's football head coach Igor Stimac has been handed a two-match ban and a $500 fine from South Asia Football Federation after receiving a red card during India's last game against Kuwait on June 27. He will now miss India's semi-final clash against Lebanon on Saturday, July 1, and the potential final on July 4.

The Croatian coach received two yellow cards for his behavior against officials during the Kuwait game and was sent off the pitch. He was spotted arguing with officials while leaving the pitch. SAFF General Secretary General Anwarul Haq sanctioned a $500 fine on Stimac on Friday and revealed that Disciplinary Committee found his behavior very offensive.

"He (Stimac) has been handed a two-match ban and also fined USD 500 (Rs 41,000)," SAFF General Secretary General Anwarul Haq told PTI on Friday. "Unlike the first instance (against Pakistan), the matter reached the SAFF Disciplinary Committee as it was a graver offence. He (Stimac) also used abusive language against the math officials while he was going off the field (after being shown a red card)."

Stimac has come under strong criticism from Indian football fans for his antics in the 14th edition of the SAFF Cup 2023. He interrupted a Pakistani footballer from taking a quick throw-in India's opening game and received a direct red card. He was banned from the sidelines during the Nepal game which India won by 2-0.

After returning to the sidelines for the Kuwait game, he received two yellow cards for his aggressive antics toward officials. India conceded a late own goal as the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium. He was initially supposed to receive a one-match ban but now will sit out the next two games.

India next face Lebanon in the semi-final clash on July 1 and are favorites to play the final on July 4, but will be without their head coach. In Stimac's absence, assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will take his place.

Latest Sports News