Saturday, July 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Igor Stimac receives two-match ban and fine, set to miss remainder SAFF Championship 2023

Igor Stimac receives two-match ban and fine, set to miss remainder SAFF Championship 2023

"He (Stimac) also used abusive language against the math officials while he was going off the field (after being shown red card)," SAFF General Secretary General Anwarul Haq revealed.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2023 12:49 IST
Igor Stimac received a red card against Kuwait
Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Igor Stimac received a red card against Kuwait

Indian men's football head coach Igor Stimac has been handed a two-match ban and a $500 fine from South Asia Football Federation after receiving a red card during India's last game against Kuwait on June 27. He will now miss India's semi-final clash against Lebanon on Saturday, July 1, and the potential final on July 4.

The Croatian coach received two yellow cards for his behavior against officials during the Kuwait game and was sent off the pitch. He was spotted arguing with officials while leaving the pitch. SAFF General Secretary General Anwarul Haq sanctioned a $500 fine on Stimac on Friday and revealed that Disciplinary Committee found his behavior very offensive.

"He (Stimac) has been handed a two-match ban and also fined USD 500 (Rs 41,000)," SAFF General Secretary General Anwarul Haq told PTI on Friday. "Unlike the first instance (against Pakistan), the matter reached the SAFF Disciplinary Committee as it was a graver offence. He (Stimac) also used abusive language against the math officials while he was going off the field (after being shown a red card)."

Stimac has come under strong criticism from Indian football fans for his antics in the 14th edition of the SAFF Cup 2023. He interrupted a Pakistani footballer from taking a quick throw-in India's opening game and received a direct red card. He was banned from the sidelines during the Nepal game which India won by 2-0.

After returning to the sidelines for the Kuwait game, he received two yellow cards for his aggressive antics toward officials. India conceded a late own goal as the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium. He was initially supposed to receive a one-match ban but now will sit out the next two games. 

Related Stories
Watch: Igor Stimac receives red card, joins fans in stands to witness India concede late equalizer

Watch: Igor Stimac receives red card, joins fans in stands to witness India concede late equalizer

Manchester United set to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for $69 million

Manchester United set to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for $69 million

'I never think about it' - Sunil Chhetri dismisses retirement rumours ahead of Lebanon clash

'I never think about it' - Sunil Chhetri dismisses retirement rumours ahead of Lebanon clash

India next face Lebanon in the semi-final clash on July 1 and are favorites to play the final on July 4, but will be without their head coach. In Stimac's absence, assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will take his place.

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News