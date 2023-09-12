Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. France and Juventus star Paul Pogba suspended after failing anti-doping test, might face four-year ban

France and Juventus star Paul Pogba suspended after failing anti-doping test, might face four-year ban

"We are waiting for the results of the counter-analysis and cannot say anything until then," Pogba's agent Rafaela Pimenta said.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2023 16:23 IST
Paul Pogba against Empoli in Serie A game on Sep 3, 2023
Image Source : GETTY Paul Pogba against Empoli in Serie A game on Sep 3, 2023

The star France and Juventus footballer Paul Pogba has been found guilty in the anti-doping test and was suspended provisionally by Nado Italia on Tuesday, September 12. Nado Italia, a national anti-doping agency, conducted a post-match anti-doping test after Juventus' Serie A game against Udinese on August 20 where Pogba was an unused substitute.

Nado Italia confirmed that the midfielder is suspended immediately and will face a trial. ESPN reports that the anti-doping agency will be also conducting more tests for backup samples and added that the former Manchester United star might be banned from professional football for four years.

According to a statement released by the anti-doping agency, the test identified a 'non-endogenous testosterone metabolites' substance which is prohibited. They revealed that Pogba's test results were consistent with the exogenous origin of the target compounds as well. 

"In acceptance of the instance proposed by the National Anti-doping Prosecutor, it has provided for the provisional suspension of the athlete Paul Labile Pogba," Nado Italia's statement.

Juventus also confirmed a ban from Nado Italia and the club will consider the next steps in the coming days.

"The footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on August 20, 2023. The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps," Juventus statement said.

Related Stories
Indian Super League 2023/24 All You Need To Know: Updated Squads, Schedule and Fixtures

Indian Super League 2023/24 All You Need To Know: Updated Squads, Schedule and Fixtures

Neymar surpasses Pele to create new record as Brazil hammer Bolivia 5-1

Neymar surpasses Pele to create new record as Brazil hammer Bolivia 5-1

King's Cup 2023: India finish in last position after 1-0 loss against Lebanon

King's Cup 2023: India finish in last position after 1-0 loss against Lebanon

Paul Pogba has been struggling for form since his re-arrival at Old Lady from Manchester United in July 2022. He has lost his regular place in the team following his persistent injuries and started from the bench in the last two league games. He is yet to start a game for the Italian giants this season and hasn't contributed a goal in five matches so far. 

Juventus' off-field struggles continue this season having already faced investigations by CONSOB, the financial regulator, for deferred salary payments during the Covid-19 pandemic. Juventus were also removed from the UEFA competitions earlier this season for breaking financial fair play regulations.

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News