The star France and Juventus footballer Paul Pogba has been found guilty in the anti-doping test and was suspended provisionally by Nado Italia on Tuesday, September 12. Nado Italia, a national anti-doping agency, conducted a post-match anti-doping test after Juventus' Serie A game against Udinese on August 20 where Pogba was an unused substitute.

Nado Italia confirmed that the midfielder is suspended immediately and will face a trial. ESPN reports that the anti-doping agency will be also conducting more tests for backup samples and added that the former Manchester United star might be banned from professional football for four years.

According to a statement released by the anti-doping agency, the test identified a 'non-endogenous testosterone metabolites' substance which is prohibited. They revealed that Pogba's test results were consistent with the exogenous origin of the target compounds as well.

"In acceptance of the instance proposed by the National Anti-doping Prosecutor, it has provided for the provisional suspension of the athlete Paul Labile Pogba," Nado Italia's statement.

Juventus also confirmed a ban from Nado Italia and the club will consider the next steps in the coming days.

"The footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on August 20, 2023. The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps," Juventus statement said.

Paul Pogba has been struggling for form since his re-arrival at Old Lady from Manchester United in July 2022. He has lost his regular place in the team following his persistent injuries and started from the bench in the last two league games. He is yet to start a game for the Italian giants this season and hasn't contributed a goal in five matches so far.

Juventus' off-field struggles continue this season having already faced investigations by CONSOB, the financial regulator, for deferred salary payments during the Covid-19 pandemic. Juventus were also removed from the UEFA competitions earlier this season for breaking financial fair play regulations.

