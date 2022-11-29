FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi threatened by World Champion Boxer, his tweets go viral

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Messi accused of insulting Mexico's national flag

FIFA World Cup 2022: After their emphatic win over Mexico, the fans and especially the players of Mexico were relieved as their icon and superstar Lionel Messi saved them from the brink of elimination. Argentina were completely down and out after their loss to Saudi Arabia in their first match of the World Cup and were on the brink of possible elimination, but they changed things around when they took on Mexico in the Lusail Stadium on November 26, 2022. To qualify for the next round, Argentina have to win their next match at any cost.

Amidst everything that has been happening around the Argentina squad, Messi has been swamped with allegations regarding disrespecting Mexico's national jersey and flag. Argentina stayed alive in the contest as Messi rose to the occasion and completed a stunning strike in the 64th minute of the Group C match on Saturday. The Paris Saint German veteran knew that he had to do it himself as he redeemed the two-time champions from possible elimination. This goal of the match changed the entire scenario of the match. This kind of a mood set the mood in the Argentina camp. The video of the celebration has gone viral on social media. The video showcases Messi celebrating and his teammates joining him.

The video hasn't gone down well with some Mexico supporters and especially with their boxing champion Canelo Alvarez who claimed that the PSG stalwart was disrespecting the Mexico jersey and flag.

Alvarez tweeted in Spanish which read:

Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag??? He'd better pray to god that I don't find him. Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico!! I'm not talking about the country (Argentina) I'm talking about Messi.

As of now, there hasn't been any clarification either from Leo Messi or the team management. The Argentina great might open up on the issue when Argentina play their next group-stage match.

