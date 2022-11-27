FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi works his magic & keeps Argentina's dream alive, Twitter salutes GOAT

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Leo Messi keeps Argentina alive

FIFA World Cup 2022: Grit, passion & determination, when you tend to combine these three, you get Messi, the great Lionel Messi who has defied all odds and has saved his team from elimination. This is Messi's 5th and probably the last FIFA World Cup. Argentina faced a massive setback against Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. They were flooded by criticism and disrespectful digs, but when they took the field against Mexico on November 27, 2022, they were determined and as of now, they continue to challenge their contemporaries for the World Cup dream. They are alive, Argentina are alive and it is their skipper, their icon, Lionel Messi who has led the charge.

Messi, Maradona's prodigal son and the one who has dominated soccer for over 15 years looks determined to do it all himself. It was agony, absolute agony when Argentina were blasted off by Saudi, but now Messi has brought heaps of joy & relief to his team. It is not only Argentina that feels the ecstasy of Messi's goals, but the entire world has stood up and applauded the Paris Saint German (PSG) stalwart. Messi currently has 8 goals in 5 World Cups and with the kind of form he is in, he promises to deliver more and Argentina will be expecting. Messi and free kicks is a love affair that is scripted by 'Soccer Gods', but he missed one against Saudi.

There were questions about his credentials, but as of now, he has shown everybody why there is none like him. In the presence of 90,000 fans at the Lusail stadium, Messi found his perfect trajectory which was nothing less than geometric perfection. What made the moment even more special was Peter Drury's iconic commentary on air.

Drury gasped as he said

That’s what they came for. The Magic Man. [Pause] One. More. Messi. Moment. And Argentina are alive.

As soon as Messi worked his magic, the entire globe stood up and applauded him for his stellar show. Stellar certainly is a synonym for the Argentina legend. A few days back, Cristiano Ronaldo scripted history as he became the first player to score in 5 FIFA World Cups and now Messi has delivered. This is Leo Messi's last dance on the grandest stage of them all and he certainly will want to kiss the fabled World Cup trophy.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Latest Sports News