FIFA World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN: Harry Kane's troops start World Cup on high, defeat Iran by 6-2

FIFA World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRN: After their heartbreaking loss to Italy in the finals of the Euro Cup in 2021, this was England's first appearance on the grandest stage of them all, the World Cup stage and they have made it count, haven't they? Harry Kane's men were always touted to be the favourites for this particular clash and they have made sure that they live up to it. Loads of credit go to Iran as well. They might not have the services of soccer superstars at their disposal but they fought valiantly.

England over time have been earning this reputation of scoring pretty quickly just as they enter the game. They did the same thing against Italy and this time was no different. England had been pretty authoritative and dominant from the very first minute, but Iran left no stone unturned to delay their first goal. England's Jude Bellingham was stellar with his skills as he opened the account for England both in the match and in the World Cup. On the other hand, Iran faced a massive setback pretty early on. Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand following a collision was substituted by Hossein Hosseini. After this, things certainly got worse for Iran. It was raining goals for England as the pain kept on piling up for Iran.

England fans kept on chanting it's coming home and the goals did not stop. Bukayo Saka scored a double and substitute Marcus Rashford made an instant impact as soon as he was brought on the field. Jack Grealish too joined Rashford, Saka, and Bellingham in their heroics as he scored one beauty of goal courtesy of an assist by Callum Wilson. Iran certainly tried to pull things back by scoring one goal but it did them no good at all. To their respite, both Harry Maguire and skipper Harry Kane were pulled off the field, but England did not pull their punches. They were just one goal away from registering one of their biggest wins of the World Cup but that was not meant to be.

