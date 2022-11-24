FIFA WORLD CUP 2022: After Manchester United exit, Cristiano has new set of problems to tackle | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV yet another controversy for CR7

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022: As major superstars have gathered for the soccer fest, all eyes are on Qatar for the ongoing World Cup. Every team and the superstars included are trying to give their best to win the ultimate glory, the World Cup. Amidst everything that is happening, Portugal legend and former 'Red Devil', Cristiano Ronaldo aka CR7 has a fresh set of problems to address. It has been just 72 hours since Cristiano controversially left Manchester United, but as of now, the problems don't seem to stop for him.

As per recent developments, England's domestic soccer tournament FA cup has handed Cristiano a ban of 2 matches. In addition to this, a fine of 50,000£ has been imposed on him. Ronaldo had been playing for Manchester United all this while. Recently, Ronaldo reacted in anguish and smashed a fan's cell phone, this happened after Manchester United lost a match. The incident was investigated and as a result, Ronaldo has been penalized. Interestingly, this ban does not apply to his World Cup matches. The ban is only applicable to the FA cup matches and as of now it doesn't look like Ronaldo will participate in that. Earlier this year in April, Manchester United played a match against Everton. Manchester United had to win this match at any cost to qualify for the Champions League, but things did not go as planned.

Everton inflicted a heavy defeat on Manchester United and this was a huge blow to their Champions League dream. Ronaldo had sustained an injury scare in this match and was extremely baffled by how things went in the match. Out of sheer frustration, Ronaldo broke the fan's cellphone. Ronaldo was quick to react to it as he apologized for it later. He said that he felt extremely sorry for his behaviour and he also invited the fan to come to the stadium and watch Manchester United's games.

