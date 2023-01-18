FA Cup 3rd Round Replay: Liverpool set up Brighton tie after Harvey Elliott's stunner at Molineux

Liverpool have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after they overcame the challenge of Wolves in the third round replay of the FA Cup. The defending champions beat Wolves 1-0 with a stunning strike from Harvey Elliot in the first half. The win sees the Reds end a tough patch and have set up a tie against Brighton, who last week defeated them 3-0 at the Amex stadium.
Liverpool get the job done
It was Brighton who beat Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League on Saturday but a much-changed Liverpool line-up ended a run of three games without a win in all competitions. Wolves pushed hard in the second half but could not find an equaliser this time.
The first tie at Anfield had been controversial. In that game, Wolves had a potential late winner disallowed for offside that could not be checked by VAR because of a missing camera angle and this contest began in similarly strange circumstances with a power cut.
Adama Traore was about to send a cross into the box when the lights went out. It was not long after the restart that the ridiculous made way for the sublime, Elliott's rasping long-range strike catching out the backtracking Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.
Klopp’s men show character
Liverpool played with greater fluency in the first half and came close to a second only for the flag to go up after Fabio Carvalho put the ball in the net. Although Raul Jimenez had a close-range header deflected over late on, the visitors did not need the second.
After being demolished 3-0 at the Amex on Saturday - with Klopp calling it the worst performance of his managerial career - the German was delighted with his side's response on Tuesday night.
FA Cup fourth-round draw in full
Preston vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Blackpool
Wrexham vs Sheffield United
Ipswich vs Burnley
Manchester United vs Reading
Luton vs Grimsby
Derby vs West Ham
Stoke vs Stevenage
Blackburn vs Birmingham
Walsall vs Leicester
Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Bristol City vs West Brom
Brighton vs Liverpool
Fulham vs Sunderland
Boreham Wood or Accrington vs Cardiff or Leeds