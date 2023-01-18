Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FA Cup 3rd Round Replay: Liverpool set up Brighton tie after Harvey Elliott's stunner at Molineux

Liverpool have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after they overcame the challenge of Wolves in the third round replay of the FA Cup. The defending champions beat Wolves 1-0 with a stunning strike from Harvey Elliot in the first half. The win sees the Reds end a tough patch and have set up a tie against Brighton, who last week defeated them 3-0 at the Amex stadium.

Liverpool get the job done

It was Brighton who beat Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League on Saturday but a much-changed Liverpool line-up ended a run of three games without a win in all competitions. Wolves pushed hard in the second half but could not find an equaliser this time.

The first tie at Anfield had been controversial. In that game, Wolves had a potential late winner disallowed for offside that could not be checked by VAR because of a missing camera angle and this contest began in similarly strange circumstances with a power cut.

Adama Traore was about to send a cross into the box when the lights went out. It was not long after the restart that the ridiculous made way for the sublime, Elliott's rasping long-range strike catching out the backtracking Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Klopp’s men show character

Liverpool played with greater fluency in the first half and came close to a second only for the flag to go up after Fabio Carvalho put the ball in the net. Although Raul Jimenez had a close-range header deflected over late on, the visitors did not need the second.

After being demolished 3-0 at the Amex on Saturday - with Klopp calling it the worst performance of his managerial career - the German was delighted with his side's response on Tuesday night.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

Preston vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Blackpool

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

Ipswich vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Reading

Luton vs Grimsby

Derby vs West Ham

Stoke vs Stevenage

Blackburn vs Birmingham

Walsall vs Leicester

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Bristol City vs West Brom

Brighton vs Liverpool

Fulham vs Sunderland

Boreham Wood or Accrington vs Cardiff or Leeds

