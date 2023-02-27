Follow us on Image Source : GETTY EFL Cup: Manchester United clinch first silverware in 6 years, beat Newcastle 2-0 in Wembley showdown

Manchester United their six-year drought for silverware as they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday, February 26. Goals from Casemiro and then from Marcus Rashford were enough for the 20-time league champions to add another trophy to their impressive cabinet with Erik ten Hag winning the trophy in his first season. They will now focus on the FA Cup, Premier League and Europa League as they are strong contenders to win all the competitions.

Casemiro on target

Casemiro scored the opener for Erik ten Hag's side at Wembley and they doubled their lead before the break via a Sven Botman own goal. It is their first piece of silverware since they won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017, and it could be the first trophy of a potential quadruple, with United still in the FA Cup, Europa League and still having an outside shot of winning the Premier League.

For Newcastle, their 54-year wait for a trophy - and 68 years for a domestic trophy - goes on. Newcastle were bright in the early stages but it was Manchester United who took control on 33 minutes, as Casemiro rose to head home from Luke Shaw's free-kick. There was a VAR check but the Brazilian was ruled to be narrowly onside.

Six minutes later the lead was doubled as Marcus Rashford combined brilliantly with Wout Weghorst before driving into the box and seeing his shot deflect off of Botman before evading Loris Karius in the Newcastle goal.

Newcastle fail with Plan B

Eddie Howe threw on Alexander Isak at half-time to try and help turn the tide, but Newcastle could not break down a stubborn and resilient red wall, as Man Utd saw out the win. They could even have added a late third in stoppage time as a counter saw Bruno Fernandes race through, but he was denied by Karius from close range.

United will be next in action on Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round as they take on West Ham United at Old Trafford with the tie to be decided on the same night. Newcastle on the flip side will take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on coming Saturday.

