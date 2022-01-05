Eriksen eyes comeback from cardiac arrest, targets World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES Denmark international Christian Eriksen (lying on the ground) collapsed mid-match while his side was facing Finland during Euro 2020.

Highlights Eriksen has resumed some training in recent weeks but is without a club

The playmaker's contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month

He was unable to play in Italy due to being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator

Denmark's Christian Eriksen said he aims to make a comeback after his infamous cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last year and is eager to compete in November's FIFA World Cup.

The 29-year-old midfielder has not played since collapsing during Denmark's opening match at Euro 2020 against Finland in June.

Unable to play in Italy due to being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, the playmaker's contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month.

“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar,” Eriksen he told Danish broadcaster DR1 in an interview aired on Tuesday. “That has been my mindset all along."

Eriksen, who won the Serie A title last season, has resumed some training in recent weeks but is without a club.

(Reported by AP)