Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  • Poor visibility causes delays in flight operation to and from Srinagar airport
Eriksen eyes comeback from cardiac arrest, targets World Cup

The 29-year-old Danish midfielder has not played since collapsing on the field during Denmark's opening match at Euro 2020 against Finland in June.

India TV Sports Desk
Copenhagen (Denmark) Updated on: January 05, 2022 12:59 IST
Christian Eriksen
Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Denmark international Christian Eriksen (lying on the ground) collapsed mid-match while his side was facing Finland during Euro 2020.

Highlights

  • Eriksen has resumed some training in recent weeks but is without a club
  • The playmaker's contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month
  • He was unable to play in Italy due to being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator

Denmark's Christian Eriksen said he aims to make a comeback after his infamous cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last year and is eager to compete in November's FIFA World Cup.

The 29-year-old midfielder has not played since collapsing during Denmark's opening match at Euro 2020 against Finland in June.

Unable to play in Italy due to being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, the playmaker's contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month.

“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar,” Eriksen he told Danish broadcaster DR1 in an interview aired on Tuesday. “That has been my mindset all along."

Eriksen, who won the Serie A title last season, has resumed some training in recent weeks but is without a club.

(Reported by AP)

