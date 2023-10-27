Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live: When and where to watch El Clasico live on TV in India? Broadcast details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Barcelona vs Real Madrid during the Copa Del Rey clash in April 2023

Barcelona and Real Madrid are all set to clash in the biggest football rivalry in the world as they clash in their first La Liga encounter of the 2023/24 season on Sunday, October 28. Real Madrid are dominating the league with eight wins in ten games while their rivals are unbeaten this season with seven wins and three draws.

The historic rivals last clashed in a friendly game in July this year where Barcelona recorded a thumping 3-0 win. Real Madrid won the previous competitive encounter against Barcelona when Benzema's hat-trick helped them clinch a 4-0 win in the Copa Del Rey semi-final in April.

Los Blancos enter this game with a 2-1 win against Braga in their last UEFA Champions League game and Barcelona defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 at home to remain unbeaten across competitions this season.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Barcelona vs India in India:

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be played on Sunday, October 28

At what time does the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match begin?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will begin at 16:15 PM Local Time (Barcelona) and 19:45 PM IST

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match being played?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be played at Barcelona's Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy Barcelona vs Real Madrid match live broadcast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match online in India?

One can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid match online on the JioCinemas website and app for free

La Liga Possible Playing XIs

Barcelona XI: Andre Ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Gavi, Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix

Real Madrid XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Anotonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Latest Sports News