Asian Games 2023: Both men's and women's national football teams cleared to participate

India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has cleared the way for Indian football teams to participate in the Asian Games 2023. Both men's and women's national football teams will participate in the 19th edition of the multi-sport tournament starting on September 23 in Hangzhou.

Union minister Anurag Thakur confirmed the Indian football teams' participation in the Asiad after a series of protests from Indian football fans to allow national teams to feature in the mega tournament. He revealed that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has relaxed the rules to facilitate participation of both teams.

"Good news for Indian football lovers! Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games," Anurag Thakur wrote in his Tweet.

"The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion. Keeping in mind their latest performances in the recent times, the Ministry decided to grant the relaxation. I am sure they will put their best foot forward in the Asian Games and make our country proud," Anurag Thakur added.

