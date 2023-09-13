Asian Games 2023: AIFF announces revised Indian Football squad; Sunil Chhetri to lead, 13 changes made

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunil Chhetri was the only notable face in India's revised 17-member squad for Asian Games

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a revised 17-member Indian men's football squad for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in China. Veteran Sunil Chhetri will lead the side, however, it is interesting to note that he is the only notable member in the squad with the Indian Super League (SIL) franchises reluctant to release their players for the continental event since it clashes with the leagues 2023 edition, which begins on September 21.

There are as many as 13 changes from the original 22-member squad with Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh being the two senior absentees. Somehow, the AIFF has managed to get hold of these 17 players including skipper Chhetri as the squad bears an inexperienced look. While announcing the squad, AIFF thanked ISL and FSDL franchises for releasing the players amid hectic time for Indian football. The Indian men's football team will be playing at the Asian Games for the first time in 9 years.

While announcing the squad, the AIFF expressed its thanks to clubs in the Indian Super League and the FSDL for coordinating with the national body for the release of players in the Asian Games.

“It has been a hectic time for Indian football season this time. We have a tight schedule within a short period of time that was not easy to manage," AIFF President Mr Kalyan Chaubey said.

“There have been too many things happening, both at the domestic and the international level, involving India’s National Teams, as well as the ISL clubs. While the Senior National Men’s Team successfully completed playing a series of matches, they are also awaiting to play the Asian Games, followed by Merdeka Cup, World Cup Qualifiers, and the AFC Asian Cup,” Chaubey further elaborated.

Team India's football squad for Asian Games 2023: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh Anjukandan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Rahim Ali, Vincy Bareto, Sunil Chhetri, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav

