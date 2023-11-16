Thursday, November 16, 2023
     
  2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: All you need to know about India vs Kuwait, live streaming & broadcast details

India men's football team will kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign with a tough away game against Kuwait at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. India are drawn with Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan in the second round of Group A.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2023 16:08 IST
Indian football team ahead of Kuwait game
Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANFOOTBALL Indian football team ahead of Kuwait game

Indian men's football team returns to action as they clash against Kuwait in their first 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match on Thursday, November 16. Qatar, the hosts of the previous World Cup edition, are also drawn in India's group so the Blue Tigers will be looking for a positive start to their qualifier campaign. 

Igor Stimac's men have struggled for form in recent months after abysmal performance in the King's Cup and Merdeka Tournament. Their last win came against Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship 2023 in July where India emerged winners in a penalty shootout at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium. 

India, Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan are drawn into Group A of the second round of the Asia qualifiers. All teams will play each other twice, home and away, in a double round-robin format and the top two teams will qualify for the third round. Qatar are clear favourites to top the group having ranked 61st in the latest FIFA team rankings while India are placed in the 102nd position. Kuwait (ranked 136) and Afghanistan (ranked 154) will compete for the second spot with Sunil Chhetri-led side.

India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming and Broadcast:

The Indian football team and Kuwait will kick off the Group A fixtures in a high-intensity game at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. A game is scheduled to kick off at 10 PM IST and fans can enjoy a live broadcast on TV channel Sony Ten Sports 2. India's all World Cup qualifier games are available for online live streaming on the SonyLiv application and website.

India Squad for World Cup Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh Naorem, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Apuia, Brandon Fernandes, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Udanta Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP.

