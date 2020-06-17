Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Maurizio Sarri says he gets annoyed with talks of not winning anything in Italy

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is looking to win his first major trophy in Italy when his side take on his former club Napoli in the final of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

In the pre-match interaction, he, however, said that he gets annoyed when people say that he hasn't won anything in Italy.

"It annoys me when people say I've never won anything in Italy," Sarri was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

"I earned eight promotions from one division to another, and I achieved them all on the pitch.

"That is perhaps a small thing compared to the Champions League and the Scudetto, but it is not easy," he added.

Sarri is also looking to win his first league title this season. Juventus are currently top of the table but lead second-placed Lazio by just one point.

"It's always an important incentive to win important trophies and there is a desire to lift the cup. I am happy that we are in the final," said Sarri.

On Wednesday, Sarri faces a side that he had helped transform in his three years in charge between 2015 and 2018. They are now led by former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso and Sarri was all praise for him.

"Napoli are a difficult team to face," Sarri said.

"They are solid when they close the spaces and dangerous on the counter. They won against us, against Inter and drew with Barcelona, they know how to play at a high level.

"Napoli are a team of dribblers, on Wednesday we must remain compact and not allow easy counterattacking situations.

"I like Gattuso a lot, he is straightforward and direct. I'm not surprised by what he's achieving," he added.

