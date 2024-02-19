'Ye aajkal ke bacche': Rohit Sharma's heartwarming Instagram story for youngsters goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan.

Rohit Sharma shared a heartwarming Instagram story for youngsters after guiding the team to a record win against England in the third Test in Rajkot. Defending a huge target of 556, the Men in Blue bowled the English line-up for just 122, registering their biggest Test of 434 runs (in terms of runs). A few youngsters were the vital cog in India's big win and the Indian captain has posted a special message for them.

Taking to Instagram after the win, Rohit shared a picture collage featuring the moment of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan celebrating the former's double century and Dhurv Jurel's athletic work to implement a run out. The Indian skipper captioned it with "ye aajkal ke bacche."

The post went viral on social media with fans falling in awe with it. "Rohit Sharma Instagram Story For Youngsters Ye Aajkal Ke Bacche -These Day Kids," a user wrote on X. "'ye aajkal ke bacche' what a line of captain Rohit Sharma's Instagram story dedicated to youngsters #YashasviJaiswal #DhruvJurel #SarfarazKhan," another one wrote.

Rohit Sharma praised the youngsters in the post-match interview too. "(on Jadeja at 5) For this game, we thought he has got so much experience and has got a lot of runs as well, we wanted that left-right combo, Sarfaraz with the quality he has got, we wanted him to have time. We saw what he can do with the bat," he said on Sarfaraz.

"I have spoken a lot about him, in Vizag as well, people outside the changeroom have spoken as well. I don't want to talk too much about him, he has started his career on a high, I want him to continue doing well, yeah looks a good player," Rohit said on Jaiswal.

The youngsters did the job extremely well for India. In the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been crucial with the bat along with senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Dhurv Jurel also had an impressive debut with 46 in the first innings and kept well against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the second innings.