WTC Final | Shane Warne blasts NZ for not playing a spinner: Wicket is going to spin big with huge footmarks

Former Aussie spinner Shane Warne has lambasted New Zealand for not having a single spinner in their set-up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

While the first day of the title clash in Southampton was called off due to rain, both captains finally came out for the toss as cricket fans rejoiced the start of the much-anticipated encounter.

India stuck with their playing XI and included two spinners in their squad while the Kiwis decided to go with an all-seam attack in overcast conditions. Warne, who has over a thousand international wickets under his belt, said that if the ball seams on the pitch, then one can expect it to turn as well.

"Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge footmarks developing already. Remember if it seems (seams) it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300! The match is over unless weather comes in !"

Meanwhile, India reached 134/3 on the second day before the play was stopped due to bad light. Skipper Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane steadied India's innings after the lost first three wickets before Tea.

Openers Rohit Sharma (34) and Shubman Gill (28) started off well, stitching a half-century opening stand against a potent pace attack. The New Zealand bowling contingent struggled with their line and length before Kyle Jamieson provided the breakthrough by dismissing Rohit.

Gill followed over four overs later, nicking Neil Wagner's delivery to wicketkeeper BJ Watling. Cheteshwar Pujara, the next man in, dropped anchor and stayed in the middle for over 50 deliveries before getting trapped by a Trent Boult delivery.