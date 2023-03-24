WPL 2023: Sciver-Brunt, Wong guide Mumbai Indians to final clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians advance to the final

Mumbai Indians thrashed UP Warriorz in the eliminator of the Women's Premier League on Friday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team has stormed into the final clash against Delhi Capitals by winning the one-sided match by 72 runs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's blistering unbeaten 72 powered the Mumbai Indians to an impressive 182/4. On the other hand, Issy Wong who took a 4-wicket haul including hat-trick played an important role in collapsing the batting order of the Alyssa Healy-led team. The UP Warriorz were bundled out for just runs.

UP Warriorz controlled the first half of the knockout clash through their spin bowlers, not allowing the majority of Mumbai batters to get away barring Sciver-Brunt, who led the fight for her side. Sciver-Brunt was at her brutal best with the bat, clobbering nine fours and two sixes to make an unbeaten 72 from only 38 balls. Having added 78 runs from overs 5-15, Team Mumbai Indians smashed 66 runs in the last five overs, 19 coming off from the last over, to put up a stiff total.

