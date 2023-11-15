World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli goes past legendary Ricky Ponting in huge ODI record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli vs New Zealand in World Cup 2023

India started on a high note against New Zealand in the semifinal showdown of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 15. After a fierce start from captain, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli put India on a track for a big total at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Gil quickly registered his fourth fifty in the tournament and Kohli achieved another milestone after scoring 28 runs. He surpassed the legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting in the record for the most runs in ODI cricket and is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Most Runs in ODIs:

Sachin Tendulkar - 18426 runs in 452 innings Kumar Sangakkara - 14234 runs in 380 innings Virat Kohli - 13705* runs in 279 innings Ricky Ponting - 13704 runs in 365 innings Sanath Jayasuriya - 13430 runs in 433 innings

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

More to follow...

