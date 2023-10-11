World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to rejoin team in Ahmedabad but remains doubtful for India-Pakistan clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill during the India-Australia ODI series in September 2023

Shubman Gill is reportedly set to join the Indian team in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, October 11 but is unlikely to make the team for India's crucial ICC World Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan on October 14. The star opener missed India's opening game due to dengue fever and was later admitted to the hospital in Chennai for routine medical tests.

Gill also missed India's second World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Delhi but is set to travel to Ahmedabad after getting an early discharge from the hospital. Reports suggest that the player is recovering well and doing fine ahead of the crucial Pakistan game but there is no confirmation on whether he will take part in a light training session on Thursday.

"Gill is doing absolutely fine and is set to leave Chennai for Ahmedabad today," a BCCI official told PTI on Wednesday. "It is still not clear whether Gill will have a light training session at Motera on Thursday. His recovery has been fine but can't really be sure if he can play against Pakistan."

Meanwhile, the Indian management is likely to keep faith in Ishan Kishan if Gill fails to recover for the Pakistan game in Ahmedabad. Ishan was dismissed for a golden duck against Australia in the first game and is part of the playing eleven against Afghanistan in the ongoing fixture. India managed to secure a big six-wicket win against Australia despite losing the first three wickets on just two runs and are expected to register an easy win against Afghanistan.

Indian camp will not panic over Gill's potential absence for another game but the player's availability will be crucial for the Men in Blue ahead of the Pakistan game in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter is enjoying a sensational form in ODIs in 2023 and boasts impressive numbers at the Ahmedabad venue across formats.

India World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill

Latest Cricket News