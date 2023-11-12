World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma scales enviable milestone following captivating knock against Netherlands

Sunday, November 12, 2023
     
India are still unbeaten in the ongoing World CUp 2023 with eight wins in as many games. They have already qualified for the semifinals and will take on New Zealand in the high-profile clash on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2023 16:36 IST
Rohit Sharma.
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing World Cup as the right-handed batter scored a fluent fifty against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12, Sunday and also scaled multiple illustrious milestones.

Rohit scored a 54-ball 61 to get India off to an absolute flyer. He added 100 runs for the opening wicket alongside fellow opener Shubman Gill to put the Dutch bowlers on the backfoot immediately. Rohit went on to score 61 off 54 balls at a scintillating strike rate of 112.96.

His knock was studded with eight fours and two sixes as he latched onto anything loose from the Dutch pacers and clobbered them to enchant the spectators.

Rohit's fifty has helped him become the first Indian player to aggregate 500-plus runs in consecutive editions of the 50-over World Cup. The Nagpur-born has also become the first India captain to amass 500-plus runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Coincidentally, Rohit's fifty against the Dutch is also his 100th fifty in international cricket (including T20Is, Tests and ODIs). 

Rohit has already racked up 503 runs in nine games of the ongoing 50-over spectacle. He has provided India with an electric start in most games and that has helped the other batters of the team to take their time in the middle and get themselves in before going big. The most stand-out facet about Rohit's game in the ongoing tournament has been the fact that he hasn't taken his foot off the accelerator in any of the games and attacked the opposition bowlers with a lot of intent up front.

India's playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur

Support staff:

Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey, T Dilip

