World Cup 2023: India create embarrassing all-time record in its ODI cricket history vs Australia

5-3 earlier was a bad dream for India in World Cup. But it seems 2-3 will be the new one. Yes, this was India's score in the second over chasing 200 against Australia in their opening game of the World Cup in Chennai. Three of their top four batters - Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer bagged a duck for the first time in history of Indian cricket in ODIs. Perhaps, both Indian openers got out for a duck for the first time since 2004.

It was a rash shot from Kishan in the first over of Mitchell Starc as he was caught in the slips. It was a harmless outswinger probably on the 8th stump. But the left-handed Indian batter threw his hands at it and could only edge it to Cameron Green who was at the first slip.

Skipper Rohit was the next one to go back to the pavilion as he didn't read an inswinging delivery from Josh Hazlewood. He planted his front foot only for the ball to hit him on the pad with off and middle-stump being the impact. Though the ball-track showed it to be umpire's call on hitting, it always looked plumb to the naked eye.

Then it was Shreyas Iyer's turn who literally played a nothing shot off a length delivery straight into the hands of David Warner at covers. It was a shocking approach given the situation and suddenly the jam-packed crowd at the Chepauk was left shocked as nobody saw this coming.

With this, the Indian team bagged a first as their three of the top four batters got out for a duck. Moreover, Sanjay Bangar and Parthiv Patel were the last Indian openers to get out for a duck way back in 2004. Also, the last time both Indian openers bagged a duck in the World Cup back in 1983.

