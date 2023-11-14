'Won't play next World Cup': Mitchell Starc opens on ODI future plans ahead of AUS vs SA semifinal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Starc.

Star Australian bowler Mitchell Marsh has opened up on his ODI plans ahead of Australia's semifinal clash against South Africa in Kolkata. Starc, who is enduring an average run in the ongoing ODI World Cup, shared that he does not see himself playing the next World Cup but is not leaving ODIs just yet.

"I'll look to keep playing after this, but I don't doubt that I won't be making the next World Cup. I've no vision for that. Four years is a long," Starc said on Monday to reporters at the team hotel in Kolkata. He highlights that Test cricket is the format he values the most. "I've always maintained that Test cricket is the top of the tree for me and I'll drop off the rest before I let go of Test cricket. For me (the World Cup semifinal) is just another one-day game for Australia, it's not the end of the road in one-day cricket as yet for me," the 33-year-old added.

Starc calls himself fit for the semifinal

Starc has missed Australia's last league game as Sean Abbott was brought in for him. He has been carrying issues since Ashes but believes he would be fit to play the semifinal against South Africa. I didn't have much of a say in the decision (of being rested). I've carried a few things from the Ashes and it was a chance to give them an extra chance (to recover) before the semifinals. "If I only played when I was 100 per cent, I would have probably played 10 games," he said. "All bowlers around the world deal with stuff, we just don't have to talk about it like batters do," he added.

Australia will be up against South Africa in the second semifinal of World Cup 2023. The two teams have played semifinals in 1999 and 2007 too with the Aussies coming out on top on both occasions.

