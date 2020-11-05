Live Women's T20 Challenge Velocity vs Trailblazers: Watch VEL vs TRA Streaming On Hotstar Star Sports & JIOTV

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Women's T20 Challenge Velocity vs Trailblazers: Find full details on when and where to watch Velocity vs Trailblazers live online

Live Women's T20 Challenge Velocity vs Trailblazers: Watch VEL vs TRA Streaming On Hotstar Star Sports & JIO TV

After flagging off the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 with a five-wicket victory over defending champions Supernovas, Mithali Raj -led Velocity is all set to lock horns with Smriti Mandhana ’s Trailblazers.

In their clash against Supernovas, Velocity hunted down the 126-run total with a delivery to spare. Sune Luus (37* off 21) and Sushma Verma (34 off 33) stitched crucial knocks to guide their side to the victory. Mithali Raj's women will be hoping to clinch another victory. Trailblazers, on the other hand, will be eyeing a perfect start in their title heist. Apart from Mandhana, Trailblazers are equipped with the likes of Nattakan Chantam, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami and Sophie Ecclestone.

Where will Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity vs Trailblazers take place?

Velocity vs Trailblazers will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

When will Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity vs Trailblazers start?

Velocity vs Trailblazers will start at 3:30 pm IST on 5 November 2020 (Wednesday)

Where can you watch Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity vs Trailblazers online?

You can watch Velocity vs Trailblazers on Hotstar.

Where can you watch Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Velocity vs Trailblazers TV telecast?

You can watch Velocity vs Trailblazers on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Velocity vs Trailblazers?

Velocity squad: Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy (vc), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam and M Anagha.

Trailblazers squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin and Kashvee Gautam.

