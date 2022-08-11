WI vs NZ, 1st T20I: Yet another dismal show by West Indies, Kiwis start series on high

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BLACKCAPS) New Zealand defeat West Indies by 13 runs

Highlights This was Kane Williamson's first T20I since the World Cup that was played in 2021

New Zealand played a T20I in New Zealand after a span of 8 years

Sabina Park, venue of the match, hosted a T20I after a span of 5 years

The Caribbean team, more than anything now is looking for redemption. Things look pretty bleak for the home team and they are constantly in search of the perfect balance and perfect approach to the shortest format of the game. The two-time T20I World Cup champions West Indies look far from their best and are in complete disarray. They have loads of issues at their disposal that they need to fix before boarding the flight to Australia for the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played later this year.

Recently, the home team faced a heavy series defeat of 4-1 at the hands of India and it looks like they haven't taken lessons from the recent losses. Cricket teams all around the globe are busy playing T20I cricket to prepare for the World Cup and now New Zealand has reached West Indies to play 3T20Is and 3 ODIs under the leadership of their regular skipper Kane Williamson, who was not a part of the Netherland and Ireland series.

Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field first. Martin Guptill and Devon Conway opened the batting for New Zealand. Guptill departed first for 16 off 17 deliveries but Devon Conway carried on. He scored a quickfire 43 off 29 deliveries and struck 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. Kane Williamson, who returned to international T20Is after the T20 World Cup played in 2021 scored a sublime 47 off 33 deliveries. The likes of Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell could not contribute much with 17 and 16 runs to their name, but what Jimmy Neesham did, took the momentum completely away from the hosts. He scored 33 off 15 deliveries and helped New Zealand's score to reach 185.

When West Indies came out to bat, they had high hopes from Kyle Mayers who departed on 1 run with Shamarh Brooks stranded on the other hand. Brooks took the onus upon himself to chase the target down and scored 42 runs off 43 deliveries and was seen struggling most of the time in his innings. The middle order crumbled under pressure and failed to make any notable contributions. The trio of Nicholas Pooran, Devon Thomas, and Shimron Hetmyer added only 18 runs to the total. Romario Shepherd tried to take the attack to the Kiwi bowlers but it was already very late for him to turn the tide towards his team.

New Zealand won the match by 13 runs and has gone 1-0 up in the 3-match series.

West Indies Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas(w), Nicholas Pooran(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Latest Cricket News