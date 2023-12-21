WI vs ENG Pitch Report: How will surface at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad play in 5th T20I?

Follow us on Image Source : AP West Indies take on England in the series decider at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies take on England in the five-match T20 series decider on Thursday, December 21 at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. England have stormed back into the series in style with two back-to-back wins after being 0-2 behind. Phil Salt has been responsible for the two wins for England with two consecutive T20 centuries and the visitors will bank on the opener's sensational form yet again. However, the good thing for England in the last game especially was that not just Salt but even skipper Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone also contributed.

West Indies will need their bowlers to pull up their socks as they have been rendered ineffective in the last two games. Their batters have done the job but the bowlers have leaked the runs like a freefall with nowhere to stop. Batters have put their hand up for West Indies whether Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, skipper Rovman Powell or the likes of Sherfan Rutherford and Andre Russell lower down the order. But can they do the job in a msut-win contest?

Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad pitch report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba played absolutely spectacular in the fourth T20I of the series a couple of days ago where 450 runs were scored in a little over 35 overs, tells you how good the pitch played. The match on Tuesday evening was just the third T20I played at the venue with the earlier two being the ones where India were involved earlier this year. That surface was a bit different, a little slower and the bowlers also got some help. However, since it's the new season, the surface was a fresh one and batters had a field day and Thursday is going to be similar.

With England batters finding their form in the last two games, the odds have become even now and the decider could be anyone's. West Indies desperately need their bowlers to be counted for in the decider as their batters are already in form and doing well.

Latest Cricket News