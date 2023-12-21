Thursday, December 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WI vs ENG Pitch Report: How will surface at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad play in 5th T20I?

WI vs ENG Pitch Report: How will surface at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad play in 5th T20I?

West Indies take on England in the series decider in Tarouba, Trinidad on December 21. After being 0-2 down, England came storming back into the series winning two games back-to-back and will hope to end it on a high in what has been a high-scoring series.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2023 23:26 IST
West Indies take on England in the series decider at the
Image Source : AP West Indies take on England in the series decider at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies take on England in the five-match T20 series decider on Thursday, December 21 at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. England have stormed back into the series in style with two back-to-back wins after being 0-2 behind. Phil Salt has been responsible for the two wins for England with two consecutive T20 centuries and the visitors will bank on the opener's sensational form yet again. However, the good thing for England in the last game especially was that not just Salt but even skipper Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone also contributed.

West Indies will need their bowlers to pull up their socks as they have been rendered ineffective in the last two games. Their batters have done the job but the bowlers have leaked the runs like a freefall with nowhere to stop. Batters have put their hand up for West Indies whether Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, skipper Rovman Powell or the likes of Sherfan Rutherford and Andre Russell lower down the order. But can they do the job in a msut-win contest?

Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad pitch report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba played absolutely spectacular in the fourth T20I of the series a couple of days ago where 450 runs were scored in a little over 35 overs, tells you how good the pitch played. The match on Tuesday evening was just the third T20I played at the venue with the earlier two being the ones where India were involved earlier this year. That surface was a bit different, a little slower and the bowlers also got some help. However, since it's the new season, the surface was a fresh one and batters had a field day and Thursday is going to be similar.

Related Stories
IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul emulates MS Dhoni's unique milestone after 14 years

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul emulates MS Dhoni's unique milestone after 14 years

Sanju Samson slams maiden international century for India vs SA, brings out bicep celebratiion

Sanju Samson slams maiden international century for India vs SA, brings out bicep celebratiion

Pooja Vastrakar, openers make it India's day in one-off Test after bowling out Australia for 219

Pooja Vastrakar, openers make it India's day in one-off Test after bowling out Australia for 219

With England batters finding their form in the last two games, the odds have become even now and the decider could be anyone's. West Indies desperately need their bowlers to be counted for in the decider as their batters are already in form and doing well.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News