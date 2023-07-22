Who is Nishant Sindhu? 19-year-old CSK all-rounder is making headlines at ACC Emerging Asia Cup

Follow us on Image Source : @CRICCRAZYJOHNS/TWITTER Nishant Sindhu with IPL 2023 trophy in May

Indian team face Pakistan in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday, July 23 and all eyes will be on emerging Indian talents Yash Dhull, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, and Nishant Sindhu. It's been team performance for Men in Blue in their dominating journey to the final but some individual performances have grabbed headlines as well.

Captain Yash Dhull smashed 100 against UAE in the opening game and played a match-winning knock of 66* against Bangladesh in a semi-final clash while Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma, already established figures in Indian Premier League (IPL) continue to see a sharp rise to their stature in the game.

But very few have heard of the name Nishant Sindhu, who took five wickets against Bangladesh in the semi-final clash while conceding just 20 runs and has grabbed the limelight for taking 10 wickets from four innings in the tournament so far. So who is he and why everyone is saying he is next Ravindra Jadeja?

Who is Nishant Sindhu?

Nishant was born in Hisar, Haryana on April 9, 2004

He is a left-handed batter, left-arm orthodox spinner, and naturally bats in the middle order or lower-middler order

Nishant emerged in domestic cricket when he scored 572 runs and took 23 wickets in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2018-19 as Haryana won the title

Nishant made his first-class debut during a Ranji Trophy game against Tripura in February 2022 and won the Player of the Match for scoring 93* off 139 and for taking two wickets

Nishant scored 407 runs in just 7 matches in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season

Nishant was the leading wicket-taker for Haryana in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season with 15 wickets ahead of the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav

Nishant smashed 150 off 245 while playing for North Zone in the recent Duleep Trophy 2023 semi-final game against North East Zone

Nishant is currently leading the bowling chart in ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 with 10 wickets from 4 innings at an economy rate of 3.36

Nishant's biggest impact came during India's title-winning campaign in the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 where he scored 140 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 93.33 and smashed fifty in the semi-final game. He also picked 6 wickets at an economy rate of 3.09 to guide India to glory

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders to sign Nishant for INR 60 lakh during IPL 2023 player auction but didn't get a chance to make his debut

Due to his consistent performances with both bat and ball across formats, he is tipped as the 'next Ravindra Jadeja'

