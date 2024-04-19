When will Mayank Yadav play in IPL 2024 again? LSG head coach Justin Langer sets return date

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mayank Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer has provided a major update on pace sensation Mayank Yadav. The 21-year-old Mayank has set the Indian Premier League 2024 on fire in his first two games of the season. He was the vital cog in his team's wins over Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With a magical ability to deliver thunderbolts of over 155 Kmph, he has outdone the batters with his sheer pace and accuracy.

However, he has missed three games on trot including the clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium with fans waiting in anticipation to watch the speedster back in action. Speaking to the broadcaster during the first innings of the LSG vs CSK clash, Langer provided a major update on Mayank, saying that the youngster bowled "really well" in the morning practice session and is in line to come back from the next game onwards.

"He is working really hard. He bowled really well this morning. Keeping fingers crossed, I think he will be back in the next game or so," Langer said from the dugout during the clash against Chennai.

Notably, LSG are set to face CSK again in a reverse fixture immediately after their first game against them. The reverse clash will take place at CSK's home - MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 23 on Tuesday.

Mayank did not play LSG's opening game against Rajasthan Royals but then featured in the next three matches. He was at his best during the clash against PBKS (on May 30) and then against RCB (April 2), clocking the fastest ball of IPL 2024 at 155.8 Kmph against the Kings and then breaking his own record with a 156.7 Kmph thunderbolt against RCB.

Mayank also played against Gujarat Titans (on April 7) but bowled only one over without his fiery speed. He went off the field due to an injury and later it was confirmed that he picked a hip issue.

Ahead of LSG's clash against Delhi Capitals on April 12, Langer confirmed that Mayank won't play the next two games - against DC and KKR. "He felt a little bit of tightness at the top of his hip leading into the last game, but that was about a one-out-of-ten pain, and we thought that there were clinical signs. Everything through the doctors and the physios seemed perfectly okay. He bowled that first over [against Titans] and started feeling something in his hip," Langer said on the eve of the game against DC.

LSG's Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

CSK's Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana