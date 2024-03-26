What is RCB pacer Yash Dayal's salary in IPL 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the last-ball thriller on Monday (March 25) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Virat Kohli won the player of the match for his exceptional knock of 77 runs in the chase, another player in the limelight was pacer Yash Dayal. The left-arm pacer delivered a brilliant spell of 1/23 in his four overs playing an important role in the team's victory.

However, Murali Kartik calling him 'trash' on air led to a major outrage on social media and ever since then, a lot is being talked about Yash Dayal. He was with Gujarat Titans in the last couple of years and had fared decently before Rinku Singh smashed 30 runs in his single over to win the match for KKR. Since then, things went downhill in IPL for him and Dayal didn't play many matches too.

But RCB posed faith in him at the IPL 2024 auction shelling out INR 5 crore. Interestingly, the Titans had again gone behind him at the auction after releasing Yash but couldn't secure his services with RCB bidding aggressively for him.

Yash Dayal had played in the season opener as well against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and returned with figures of 1/28 in three overs. But his performance in the previous encounter must have given him a lot of confidence. He has played 16 matches in the cash-rich league so far and has accounted for 15 wickets at an average of 34.13. Yash will have to work on his economy and is bound to improve with more chances in the upcoming games.

As for his domestic career so far, the 27-year-old has featured in 44 T20 matches picking up 40 wickets at an average of 8.16 and an average of 28.82. Now that he has started the IPL season, the man will be keen on continuing in the same vein.