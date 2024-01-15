West Indies tour of Australia: Schedule, Squads, Live Telecast; all you need to know about AUS vs WI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kraigg Brathwaite and Pat Cummins.

Australia and West Indies are all set to have a crack at each other in an all-format series. The Aussies will take on the Windies in two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in a tour that stretches almost a month long.

The series will begin with the Test series as Aussies aim to go beyond the David Warner era. A huge void was left at the top but thanks to the modern-day great Steve Smith, there is no more tension over it at least for now. George Bailey has said that Smith will now be opening for the team as the star batter expressed his desire big way.

WI vs AUS schedule

The series will kick off with the first Test at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on January 17. The second and final match will be played at Australia's fortress Gabba in Brisbane. The final Test will begin on January 25.

The two teams will then move into the ODI mode with the first game set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on February 2. The second game will be held on February 4, while the final one will take place on February 6.

The action will then move into the shortest format with the series opener getting underway on February 9 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The second one is set to take place on February 11 followed by the final one on February 13.

Detailed Schedule (Tests)

January 17 to 21: Australia vs West Indies 1st Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 5 am

January 25 to 29: Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test, The Gabba, Brisbane, 9.30 am

Detailed Schedule (ODIs)

February 2: Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 9 AM

February 4: Australia vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 9 AM

February 6: Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 9 AM

Detailed Schedule (T20Is)

February 9: Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1:30 PM

February 11: Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 1:30 PM

Februrary 13: Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I, Perth Stadium, Perth, 1:30 PM

Team Squads

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (Captain), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

Live streaming details:

The Australia vs West Indies series will be broadcast live on Star Sports on TV. The digital streaming of the series will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.