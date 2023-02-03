We have to just carry positives from Tri-series in World Cup: Deepti Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : ACC India women in action

India women's team suffered a loss to the South African women's team in the final of the T20I tri-series on Thursday. India star all-rounder Deepti Sharma who was also named the player of the series expressed that the team can carry forward a lot of positives from the series into the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"There are lots of positives from the series, we did well as a bowling and batting unit. We have to just carry on these things in the World Cup as well," Sharma said in the post-match press conference.

The Indian women's team, which had secured a maiden final finish in the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup, will now eye to acquire the World Cup title with the tournament starting on the 10th of February.

After winning the toss and coming to bat first India managed to put a target of just 110 runs. South Africa chased it with 2 overs to spare as they thrashed the women in blue by five wickets in the summit clash of the tri-series.

India bowlers Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad tried their best to defend the target but their efforts went in vain even though South Africa were reduced to 66/ 5 at beginning of the 14th over.

"Whether we play England or any other team, we have to just focus on the things we did well here and continue doing that over there as well.

"Obviously South Africa have home conditions. But as a team, we have to carry forward what we have done right in the Tri-series and not think about the opposition but our own team, what we can do better," she added.

The 25-year-old has taken 96 wickets from 87 T20Is so far in her career.

"I had worked with a single wicket with different balls like a heavy ball, light ball. It was a turning wicket, so I got a lot of help. I bowled to my strength," Sharma said.

"In the powerplay, I go for breakthroughs and it helped the team.

Whatever sessions that I did before the World Cup has helped me in my bowling."

Team India will begin its World Cup campaign in the opening match against Pakistan on February 12 at Newlands, Cape Town.

