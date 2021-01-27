IND vs ENG: We can beat India, says England coach Chris Silverwood

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England coach Chris Silverwood.

Indian cricket team's confidence is as high as it could get following their 2-1 series triumph Down Under. Their historic win at the Gabba in 32 years has also earned them respect from England, who are set to tour the nation soon beginning with the four-match Test series from February 5.

Some former England cricketers, including the likes of Kevin Pietersen, has already warned India that the current English team is no pushover and will be a fight on any surface you face them but odds at the moment are stacked in the hosts' favour, who more often than not enjoys a rich form at home.

Taking cognizance from India's performance Down Under, England coach Chris Silverwood said India will be a difficult team to beat but it is still possible.

"The one thing Australia has shown is India will be a difficult team to beat. It's a great challenge for us. Do I think we can beat them? Yes. I always take the positive side of things," Silverwood told reporters. "I think we can beat them, but we know it's going to be a hard-fought contest. If we come out on top of this one, confidence again will go through the roof for us. I respect the fact they are a fine side with some really good players. We're going to have to be at the top of our game."

The English coach added that he is aware India are a better team in their own conditions but believes England are in a good place as well after their 2-0 triumph over Sri Lanka in Galle recently.

"We are going there with our eyes open. We know it is going to be a tough challenge. We know they are an excellent team, especially in their own conditions, and we respect that. But I think it is an exciting challenge. We are in a good place. We are constantly growing. But we completely respect how big a challenge it is," Chris Silverwood said.