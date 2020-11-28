Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Cricket WBBL 2020 Final Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder: Watch MS-W vs ST-W Live Online

At what time does the WBBL 2020 Final Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder begin?

Melbourne Stars will take on the Sydney Thunder in the final of the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday. Meg Lanning, who captains the Melbourne Stars, will be up against her Australian teammate Rachel Haynes. While the Stars are making their maiden final appearance, the Thunder have reached their second final - first since the opening edition of the tournament. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming Cricket WBBL Final Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder. You can watch MS-W vs ST-W Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

WBBL 2020 Final Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder begin will start at 01:40 PM.

When is the WBBL 2020 Final Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder?

WBBL 2020 Final Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder will take place on November 28. (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the WBBL 2020 Final Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder?

You can watch WBBL 2020 Final Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WBBL 2020 Final Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder?

You can watch WBBL 2020 Final Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder on SonySIX and SonySIX HD.

What are the squads for WBBL 2020 Final Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder?

Sydney Thunder Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson(w), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Samantha Arnold, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Kate Peterson

Melbourne Stars Women Squad: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning(c), Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Erin Osborne, Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum(w), Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Anna Lanning, Bhavi M Devchand, Rosemary Mair, Lucy Cripps, Georgia Gall