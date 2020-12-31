Watch: Worst delivery of the year in Big Bash

Thursday, December 31, 2020
     
Brisbane Heat's Lewis Gregory became the butt of all jokes on Wednesday when the English all-rounder landed a delivery outside the pitch.

New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2020 9:06 IST
lewis gregory
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES- @CRICKETCOMAU

Brisbane Heat's Lewis Gregory (in blue) bowls the delivery outside the pitch.

Brisbane Heat's Lewis Gregory became the butt of all jokes on Wednesday when the English all-rounder ended up bowling one of the most terrible deliveries of the year during his team's game against Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League.

The incident happened during the 20th match of the BBL when the 28-year-old right-arm medium's attempted slow delivery landed outside the pitch.

Gregory, who was bowling the last delivery of the 17th over, was aiming to bowl a back-of-the-hand slower delivery when the ball slipped out of his grab at the time of release; inviting laughter from the commentators.

Umpire had to call the delivery a no-ball as it landed outside the pitch but that wasn't the end of the bowler's misery as batsman Tim David shot the following free hit for a six. The six further wrecked Gregory's bowling figures as 20 runs came off it.

The expensive over came to haunt Gregory later as Heat conceded the match by 1 run while chasing 151 set by the Hurricanes.

