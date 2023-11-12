WATCH | Virat Kohli claims his maiden ODI World Cup wicket, Anushka Sharma goes gaga

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli vs Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 12, 2023

'Wrong-footed inswinger menace' were the words from India's head coach Rahul Dravid for Virat Kohli when asked about India's sixth bowling option a few days ago. Now Kohli proves his coach right with his maiden ICC ODI World Cup wicket during India's last group stage match against Netherlands on Sunday, November 12.

Earlier in the game, Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form with a bat by smashing a fifty, his seventh fifty in the tournament. India posted their second-highest total of 410/4 in ODI World Cup history after hundreds from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

India also enjoyed dominance while bowling with early wickets. Kohli was brought in attack to bowl the 23rd over and the star batter made the biggest impact with a wicket of opponent captain Scott Edwards. Kohli's wide delivery took a thin edge with KL Rahul taking an excellent catch behind the stumps.

Kohli's wicket surprised everyone, including the batter himself, and the Indian team was full of smiles. Fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium went wild as Kohli celebrated his first ODI World Cup wicket. Anushka Sharma also gave a wild reaction to Kohli's wicket from the stands which caught the cameraman's attention.

Kohli's last international wicket came during the T20 World Cup game against West Indies in 2016. He has taken nine international wickets in 74 innings at a bowling average of 107.55 and an economy rate of 5.87 so far.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands Playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

