WATCH: Virat Kohli can't stop himself from dancing on Nepalese songs during India-Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match

It was a momentous occasion for Nepal on Monday, September 4 in the ongoing Asia Cup, playing Team India for the first time across formats. Nepal, who are making their Asia Cup debut were rolled out for 104 against Pakistan in their tournament opener but gave a better performance with the bat against India, aided by the Men in Blue's poor fielding. Opener Aasif Sheikh scored a gritty half-century and all-rounder Sompal Kami with a late 48-run knock helped Nepal to get to a fighting total of 230.

Team India were sloppy early in the innings as Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan dropped a catch each in a span of the first five overs. After which Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja with multiple blows helped India come back into the game. As the match went on and the rain stayed away for the most part, the fans and even the players were enjoying the game, in particular, Virat Kohli.

Kohli was enjoying to the fullest. A Nepalese song was playing in the game, during the change of over and Kohli couldn't stop himself from showing his moves on the lovely track. The video has gone viral on social media. Watch it here:

After Jadeja's three-wicket haul, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami did the damage in the latter part albeit Sompal did help Nepal to get to a score beyond 200 and then 225. With the target going past 200, it won't be a cakewalk for the Indian team as the top-order, which is coming off a poor outing in the first game against Pakistan.

After a brilliant first over by Karan KN, Shubman Gill gave Sompal Kami a taste of his own medicine with three sumptuous boundaries on the off side before rain interrupted the game for the second time.

