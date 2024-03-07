WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav fumes, Sarfaraz and Rohit in splits after ignored DRS call as replays show out

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan were in splits after seeing the replay of the DRS call that wasn't taken

India bowlers were all over the England batters after the visitors chose to bat first in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. England openers began well and had their share of luck against a Jasprit Bumrah who had his tails up and bowled extremely well with no luck. However, once Kuldeep Yadav was brought into the attack, it was all him and the only way England batters went was the pavilion as the left-arm wrist spinner registered his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

One of Kuldeep's wickets was opener Zak Crawley, who has been England's best batter in the series and was the only one who put a fight against the Indian spinners. Crawley batted well for 79 before Kuldeep foxed him with a delivery that turned massive. Although the bowler had a chance to dismiss Crawley early, he eventually did get him. In the 26th over of the innings when Crawley was batting on 61, India had a chance to review a caught decision but they didn't when the umpire didn't give it out.

It was an in-turning delivery from Kuldeep that Crawley just got a feather towards the keeper. It got big on Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps, however, it ballooned up in the air after hitting him and Sarfaraz Khan at forward short leg dived towards the right to take a brilliant grab. Sarfaraz was confident that he heard something. Shubman Gill nodded in positive and the bowler Kuldeep also was confident. However, keeper Jurel wasn't convinced and Rohit eventually didn't take the review.

However, the replays showed that there was a spike when the ball went near the bat. After watching the replay on the big screen, Rohit was in splits and so was Sarfaraz but not the bowler as Kuldeep fielding on the boundary was fuming. The video has gone viral on the internet.

It was a big opportunity that India missed. But thankfully for India, it didn't cost them much as Crawley was eventually dismissed by Kuldeep. England went from 175/3 to 183/8 in a massive capitulation.