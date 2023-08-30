WATCH | Temba Bavuma takes blinder to dismiss Tim David in first T20I against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LOYALSACHINFAN Tim David and Temba Bavuma during the 1st T20I match on August 30

Australia registered their six-biggest team total in T20Is as they scored 226 runs against South Africa in the first T20I match on Thursday, August 30. Stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh stole the show by smashing an unbeaten 92 runs while big-hitter Tim David added 64 off just 28 balls to thrash ineffective South Africa's bowling attack at Durban's Kingsmead.

It was not a night to remember for the Proteas fans but the experienced batter Temba Bavuma entertained everyone with a magnificent catch to dismiss Tim David. South Africa's world-class fielding efforts are nothing new for cricket fans but Bavuma's effort is sensational and will be remembered forever.

After losing the first four wickets in 77 runs, Marsh and David added 97 runs in the next 49 balls to put Australia in a strong position. David recorded four sixes during his explosive innings and would have smashed his maiden T20I hundred if not for Bavuma's flying effort. He smashed Tabraiz Shamshi for a huge six over deep midwicket on the first delivery of the 16th over and went for another biggie on the next delivery in between mid-off and long-off.

Bavuma ran sideways and then suddenly trusted himself backwards while keeping an eye on the ball. He pulled off the stunner with his entire body floating in the air and surprised everyone, including Tim David.

Meanwhile, Australia put in 226 runs for six in 20 overs as debutant Aaron Hardie added 23 off 14 balls after Tim's departure. South Africa also struggled for a good start as they lost Temba Bavuma on a duck in the first over off Marcus Stoinis' delivery.

Australia Playing XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

