WATCH | MS Dhoni spotted driving Rolls-Royce in Ranchi, video viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni likes to stay under the radar when off the field and has followed the norm mostly ever since he retired from international cricket in August 2020. He prefers spending time with his family and friends in Ranchi and abroad. Once in a while, fans get a glimpse of him in a video or a picture and such is his fandom that Dhoni soon trends on social media as well.

Once again, the CSK captain has hogged the limelight as this time around, a fan captured him while driving vintage Rolls-Royce in Ranchi. The fan was elated to see his favourite cricketer and made sure to capture a video and posted it on his Instagram account. The video has gone viral on social media now and MS Dhoni, as expected, is trending at the moment.

Not long ago, MS Dhoni's collection of bikes and cars was witnessed by former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad and he was in awe of the same. Prasad also made a video giving a glimpse of Dhoni's collection to the fans and even that video went viral soon.

Watch MS Dhoni driving blue Rolly Royce:

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is expected to return to the field for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played the entire 2023 edition of the cash-rich league with a knee injury and underwent surgery for the same in Mumbai after the tournament. He is currently undergoing rehab as well and recovering from the injury. Dhoni himself cleared that he wants to feature in IPL 2024 as a gift to the fans for the love they showed to him during IPL 2023. However, he also added that a lot depends on how his body responds.

